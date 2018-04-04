Police searching for missing 'endangered' teenager

Police are searching for a missing teenager they say is in danger.
Alex Reed, 14, was last seen at Trinity Christian School in Forest Hills at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Wilkins Township police said.
We talked to Alex's mother about the events that led up to his disappearance for 11 at 11.
He’s 6’1, 195lbs, and was wearing jeans, a dark green Carhartt jacket, black Nike shoes and a buttondown shirt. He may be carrying a backpack.
Police said he may be depressed and his mental health needs to be evaluated.
Please contact Wilkins Township Police at (412)473-3056 with any helpful information.
