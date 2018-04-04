  • Police searching for missing 'endangered' teenager

    Police are searching for a missing teenager they say is in danger.

    Alex Reed, 14, was last seen at Trinity Christian School in Forest Hills at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Wilkins Township police said.

    We talked to Alex's mother about the events that led up to his disappearance for 11 at 11.

    He’s 6’1, 195lbs, and was wearing jeans, a dark green Carhartt jacket, black Nike shoes and a buttondown shirt. He may be carrying a backpack.

    Police said he may be depressed and his mental health needs to be evaluated.

    Please contact Wilkins Township Police at (412)473-3056 with any helpful information.

