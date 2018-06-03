Police found a 28-year-old man's body in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood on Saturday night.
Erin Clarke talks to the victim's family to learn more about him for Channel 11 News at 11.
Police told Channel 11 they received a call for a medical emergency in the 600 block of Hillsboro Street around 5 p.m.
The @Allegheny_Co Medical Examiner just transported the body of a male who was killed on Hillsboro Street in Sheraden. Police still on the scene. pic.twitter.com/nm2ElzCYPd— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) June 3, 2018
When officers arrived, they found a man behind a home who had been fatally shot. The Allegheny County Coroner's Office later identified the victim as Mujahid Hanif.
Police are investigating.
