  • Man found shot dead in Sheraden neighborhood

    Updated:

    Police found a 28-year-old man's body in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood on Saturday night.

    Erin Clarke talks to the victim's family to learn more about him for Channel 11 News at 11.

    Police told Channel 11 they received a call for a medical emergency in the 600 block of Hillsboro Street around 5 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they found a man behind a home who had been fatally shot. The Allegheny County Coroner's Office later identified the victim as Mujahid Hanif.

    Police are investigating.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man found shot dead in Sheraden neighborhood

  • Headline Goes Here

    East Hills murder suspect surrenders to police