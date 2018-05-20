  • Police surround park, make arrest after reports of gunman in area

    Updated:

    9:03 P.M. UPDATE: The suspect is in custody.

    Shelley Bortz will have live coverage of the tense situation in a residential neighborhood on 11 at 11.

    Police and emergency personnel are staged at a park in Pittsburgh after reports of a man with a gun being seen in the area.

    Allegheny County confirmed the police activity at Jack Stack Park in Brighton Heights in a tweet.

    Channel 11 has a news crew on scene.

