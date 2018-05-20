9:03 P.M. UPDATE: The suspect is in custody.
Shelley Bortz will have live coverage of the tense situation in a residential neighborhood on 11 at 11.
Police confirm man suspected of having gun in Jack Stack Park is in custody. #WPXI— Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) May 20, 2018
Police and emergency personnel are staged at a park in Pittsburgh after reports of a man with a gun being seen in the area.
Police confirm to Channel 11 they have suspicions of a man with a gun at Jack Stack Park in Brighton Heights.#WPXI pic.twitter.com/lfUC9Z6qcm— Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) May 20, 2018
Allegheny County confirmed the police activity at Jack Stack Park in Brighton Heights in a tweet.
Channel 11 has a news crew on scene.
