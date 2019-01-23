Police: Tractor-trailer slammed into Virginia church after driver blacked out

A tractor-trailer crashed into a Chatham, Virginia, church Tuesday, pinning the driver inside the cab and significantly damaging the sanctuary.
"We heard a 'thud' sound and I looked on the side of the church and I saw some lights so I turned around. Then, we saw an 18-wheeler coming across the parking lot," witness Jason Kelly said.
Kelly was sitting in his car with his brother Isaac Hudson in front of the Open Bible Baptist church when the driver of the Sheetz semitruck blacked out, according to state police.
Jason credits God for being alive.
"I was able to get my car in neutral. I thought I was in drive, and I hit the gas pedal. It had to be God because I was able to get it down in drive and it took off," Kelly explained.
While Kelly and Hudson were unharmed, and Kelly's car was undamaged, the big rig smashed into the front of Hudson's car.
