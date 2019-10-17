BEAVER, Pa. - Police are warning the community after rumors that a Chipotle is moving into downtown Beaver.
A post on social media showed a vacant storefront in the downtown area, and claimed a Chipotle was moving in. The ad also asked for people to apply for positions.
Have you noticed this picture floating around on social media — an ad that Chipotle is coming to Beaver? Well — police say it’s fake & all a part of a scam! I’ll explain at 6 how investigators say scammers are using ads like this to get your personal info https://t.co/3bxLWpesrU pic.twitter.com/NTTWdaInSS— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) October 17, 2019
Investigators say the whole thing was a hoax and Chipotle is not coming to Beaver. Instead, they say it was actually a “phishing scam” to get people’s personal information.
On Channel 11 News at 6, hear from police on the warning they have for community members and what to look out for on online scams.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pennsylvania pizza shop introduces 'hempperoni' pizza
- Daylight saving time 2019: When does it end; when do we turn the clocks back?
- Marine furious with CVS manager's handling of military photo
- VIDEO: ExxonMobil scouting for potential cracker site in Beaver County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}