    BEAVER, Pa. - Police are warning the community after rumors that a Chipotle is moving into downtown Beaver. 

    A post on social media showed a vacant storefront in the downtown area, and claimed a Chipotle was moving in. The ad also asked for people to apply for positions. 

    Investigators say the whole thing was a hoax and Chipotle is not coming to Beaver. Instead, they say it was actually a “phishing scam” to get people’s personal information. 

