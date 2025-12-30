Crews battle fire at house in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Crews are battling a fire at a house in Jefferson Hills.

Allegheny County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 6600 block of Willem Drive at 9:01 p.m. on Monday.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

