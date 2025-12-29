Trooper hit by vehicle while investigating crash in Butler County

An investigation is underway after a Pennsylvania State Police trooper was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

In a new release, PSP says troopers responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the 422 exit from I-79 north around two p.m. While on scene, an investigating trooper was struck by a vehicle.

That trooper sustained unspecified injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where they’re said to be in stable condition

The driver of the vehicle that hit the trooper remained on scene.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group