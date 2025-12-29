Woman flown to hospital after crash in Washington County

FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was flown to a hospital after a crash in Washington County.

A Washington County 911 supervisor says emergency crews were called to the intersection of Rodgers Lane and Fremont Road in Fallowfield Township at 9:42 p.m.

A vehicle had reportedly crashed into a tree, the supervisor says.

The woman was flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center. There’s been no word on her condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

