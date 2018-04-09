Police: Woman threatened Butler Co. district attorney's life

BUTLER, Pa. - A Butler woman is accused of making terroristic threats against the Butler County district attorney, officials said.
Brittany Hartos, 25, allegedly called the National Crisis Hotline on Saturday to make threats against Richard Goldinger's life.
Related Headlines
According to Pennsylvania State Police, she also threatened to go to Goldiner's house and work, if necessary, to kill him.
We're working to get more information from police, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teacher presses charges after autistic 8-year-old punches her, police say
- Roofer charged after repossessing roof, police say
- Pittsburgh Popcorn Co. denies citation for mouse infestation
- RAW VIDEO: Chopper 11 flies over Route 30 as crews begin to demolish affected buildings
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}