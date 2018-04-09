  • Police: Woman threatened Butler Co. district attorney's life

    Updated:

    BUTLER, Pa. - A Butler woman is accused of making terroristic threats against the Butler County district attorney, officials said.

    Brittany Hartos, 25, allegedly called the National Crisis Hotline on Saturday to make threats against Richard Goldinger's life.

    Related Headlines

    According to Pennsylvania State Police, she also threatened to go to Goldiner's house and work, if necessary, to kill him.

    We're working to get more information from police, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Woman threatened Butler Co. district attorney's life

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lottery ticket worth $200,000 sold at Butler County grocery store

  • Headline Goes Here

    DA Zappala: February officer-involved shooting death was ‘justified'

  • Headline Goes Here

    South Butler teachers return to classrooms Tuesday without contract deal

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family of man charged in chase that injured trooper speaks about incident