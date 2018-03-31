  • State trooper injured in crash during Butler Co. vehicle pursuit

    A man fleeing police with a 13-year-old boy in his SUV slammed head-on into a state trooper’s vehicle Friday in Butler County, sending the trooper to a nearby hospital.

    Around 4:39 p.m., Butler city police were pursuing David R. Coleman, 50, and Butler Township police and troopers set up a roadblock on Whitestown Road near South Duffy Road to assist, Pennsylvania State Police said.

    Coleman then rammed his SUV into the trooper's cruiser.

    The trooper was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The boy in Coleman’s car was not injured.

    It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the chase. Coleman will face charges of fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault, driving under the influence and endangering the welfare of children.

