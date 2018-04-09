  • Firefighters battling blaze at physical therapy office

    NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a physical therapy office in Natrona Heights.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the fire is at the Pivot Physical Therapy building along Alabama Avenue.

    The blaze, reported shortly before 2:30 p.m., had burned through the roof of the two-story commercial building and heavy smoke was pouring from windows on the second floor, according to our news partners.

