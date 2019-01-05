  • Port Authority modifying T service Saturday to make repairs

    PITTSBURGH - Some people expecting to catch a ride on the T on Saturday morning will have to make some adjustments.

    Outbound light-rail cars on the Red Line will operate on Blue Line tracks beginning at 7 a.m. because of emergency repairs, the Port Authority of Allegheny County announced Friday.

    A rail shuttle will run between Potomac Station and Overbrook Junction and shuttle buses will run between South Hills Junction and Potomac to help alleviate problems with the change in service, the Port Authority said.

