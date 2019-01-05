Port Authority modifying T service Saturday to make repairs

PITTSBURGH - Some people expecting to catch a ride on the T on Saturday morning will have to make some adjustments.
Outbound light-rail cars on the Red Line will operate on Blue Line tracks beginning at 7 a.m. because of emergency repairs, the Port Authority of Allegheny County announced Friday.
A rail shuttle will run between Potomac Station and Overbrook Junction and shuttle buses will run between South Hills Junction and Potomac to help alleviate problems with the change in service, the Port Authority said.
We’re learning more about how this will affect mass transit users, and when service will return to normal, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 5 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police investigating after Arizona woman in vegetative state gives birth
- LIVE UPDATES: Missing man, woman found safe in South Carolina
- Police: Babysitter dressed dead infant, tried to hide death
- VIDEO: Steelers not renewing outside linebackers coach Joey Porter's contract
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}