BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is dead and another injured after a crash in Beaver County, according to police.
Police said the driver was traveling north on Pine Grove Road in Brighton Township at a high rate of speed and hit several trees.
The driver was killed and a passenger was flown to a hospital, according to police.
Police said the crash happened early Saturday morning, but the car was not found until around 7:30 a.m. by a resident nearby.
