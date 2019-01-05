  • 1 killed, another injured in Beaver Co. crash

    Updated:

    BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is dead and another injured after a crash in Beaver County, according to police.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.

    Police said the driver was traveling north on Pine Grove Road in Brighton Township at a high rate of speed and hit several trees. 

    The driver was killed and a passenger was flown to a hospital, according to police.

    Police said the crash happened early Saturday morning, but the car was not found until around 7:30 a.m. by a resident nearby. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories