0 Report: Ben Roethlisberger criticized Antonio Brown in meetings, demanded he leave practice field

There are always two sides to a story, and the Antonio Brown saga is no different.

James Jones, a former NFL player and current analyst on NFL Network, says Ben Roethlisberger’s constant criticism of Brown led to the blow-up between the two the week before the regular season finale.

“I have talked to a couple people in the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and they told me this has been lingering on,” Jones said. “I’ve been told in meetings (Roethlisberger) would take shots at AB. Like, ‘I don’t got to throw you the ball,’ and things like that. Wednesday in practice, I heard he (Brown) ran the wrong route, Big Ben threw the ball on the ground, said, ‘Get him out of here. Get somebody else in there,’ and that’s when AB was at his boiling point and that’s when he went off.”

Jones hinted that Brown doesn't respect Roethlisberger enough to talk face-to-face with him about their issues.

“I do think it’s hard to sit down and have a conversation with a man you do not respect or trust,” Jones said.

Jones didn't provide names with his claims; however, it further proves there is major dysfunction within the Steelers organization and two of their biggest stars.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport claimed Saturday morning that the Steelers are ready and willing to listen to trade offers for Antonio Brown.

The more time goes on, the more layers to this saga are revealed, and it’s not getting better.

