PITTSBURGH - Early Monday, fire crews rushed to an intersection between Heinz Field and PNC Park where multiple portable toilets were in flames.
Kevin Bankhead, 31, was arrested not far from the scene, according to police. He faces criminal mischief, arson and other charges.
Police said when crews arrived to the intersection of West General Robinson Street and Tony Dorsett Drive, seven toilets had burned to the ground and an eighth had been severely damaged.
Bankhead was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
