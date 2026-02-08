Bitter cold expected tonight; sub-zero lows stretch into Monday

Bitter cold air is expected tonight with sub-zero lows into Monday morning.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of the viewing area from 10 p.m. this evening through 10 a.m. Monday. Low temperatures could get as low as -15 degrees in some spots.

Make sure to stay safe in the cold. Limit time outdoors, cover exposed skin and make sure to wear a hat, mask and gloves. Keep pets indoors. Make sure to protect indoor pipes. Stay safe and warm!

After a frigid start Monday, expect more sunshine through the day. Highs will get closer to the freezing mark by the afternoon.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs rising into the 40s and even near 50 degrees, mainly south of Pittsburgh. Watch for melting snow during the day to refreezing at night, creating icy conditions as temperatures drop back below freezing during the overnight night hours this week.

