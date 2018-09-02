NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A Lawrence County high school football player remains in the hospital after suffering a severe spinal injury during a game Friday night.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, Laurel football player Hayden Hamilton suffered a severe spinal injury against Rochester.
Friends, classmates and other member s of the community gathered at the school stadium Sunday night to pray for him.
Hamilton was struck in the head by another player's leg.
The school's superintendent told TribLIVE.com the sophomore has already undergone two surgeries.
He's recovering in a Pittsburgh hospital.
Players and coaches from Laurel and other high schools line up to get into the stadium for Hayden Hamilton’s prayer vigil. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/w3XQPqsdRs— Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) September 2, 2018
He's been able to move his hands and legs.
To donate to the family, CLICK HERE.
