    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A Lawrence County high school football player remains in the hospital after suffering a severe spinal injury during a game Friday night.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, Laurel football player Hayden Hamilton suffered a severe spinal injury against Rochester.

    Friends, classmates and other member s of the community gathered at the school stadium Sunday night to pray for him.

    Hamilton was struck in the head by another player's leg.

    The school's superintendent told TribLIVE.com the sophomore has already undergone two surgeries.

    He's recovering in a Pittsburgh hospital.

    He's been able to move his hands and legs.

    To donate to the family, CLICK HERE.

     
     

