George W. Bush gives candy to Michelle Obama during McCain memorial service, picture goes viral

WASHINGTON - It was a sweet moment on a somber day.
During Saturday’s memorial services for Sen. John McCain at the National Cathedral in Washington, former President George W. Bush was caught by cameras sneaking a piece of candy -- or perhaps a mint -- to former first lady Michelle Obama, People reported.
I'd like to think that moments like this between W. Bush and Michelle Obama are what McCain was hoping for. pic.twitter.com/vYE3A46Ity— Brenna Williams (@brennawilliams) September 1, 2018
Bush and his wife, former first lady Laura, were sitting in the same row as Michelle Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama. The two former presidents spoke during the services for McCain, 81, who died Aug. 25, from brain cancer.
McCain asked Bush and Obama – who both defeated McCain during presidential campaigns -- to speak at his funeral, Time reported.
The audience at the National Cathedral was listening to former Sen. Joe Lieberman eulogize McCain when cameras caught the 43rd president grabbing the treat from his wife and slipping it to Michelle Obama. The former first lady could be seen mouthing the words “Thank you” and smiling at the Bushes, People reported.
The moment went viral on social media, with one user tweeting, “I’d like to think that moments like this between W. Bush and Michelle Obama are what McCain was hoping for.”
“George W. Bush sneaking a piece of candy to Michelle Obama is warming my heart,” another person tweeted.
