  • Butler Area School District may dismiss early this week due to heat

    Updated:

    BUTLER, Pa. - A Butler County school district may dismiss early this week due to the heat.

    According to a letter sent to parents from the superintendent, the Butler Area School District may dismiss two hours early depending on the forecast.

    Related Headlines

    We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    >>RELATED HEADLINE: School districts respond to complaints, reports of hot classrooms

    The letter also addresses the administration's efforts to help lower the temperature in many of the buildings, including buying new window air conditioning units.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories