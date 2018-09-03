BUTLER, Pa. - A Butler County school district may dismiss early this week due to the heat.
According to a letter sent to parents from the superintendent, the Butler Area School District may dismiss two hours early depending on the forecast.
Related Headlines
We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
>>RELATED HEADLINE: School districts respond to complaints, reports of hot classrooms
The letter also addresses the administration's efforts to help lower the temperature in many of the buildings, including buying new window air conditioning units.
TRENDING NOW:
- Prayer vigil being held for high school football player seriously hurt during game
- Letters on Arby's sign rearranged into offensive message
- Ohio police officer attacked by K9 partner, shoots dog
- WATCH: Parking details announced for Pitt vs. Penn State game Saturday
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}