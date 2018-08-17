CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Channel 11 got a hold of a letter sent by the principal of Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School to parents.
The letter says the school is convening a special meeting for its Board of Directors to discuss the many issues swirling around the school since the release of the grand jury report earlier this week.
Those issues include the mounting pressure to remove cardinal Wuerl’s name from the school.
The Ward will meet and then pass on its recommendations to the diocese. It is ultimately up to the diocese to decide to make a name change or not.
Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Courtney Brennan.
TRENDING NOW:
- Slain Colorado mother painted rosy picture of married life
- Warrant issued for man's arrest in connection with deadly shooting inside local bar
- Baby in car when police seize gun, drugs following chase
- VIDEO: Nearly dozen vehicles struck by suspected drunken driver
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}