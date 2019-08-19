PITTSBURGH - A new lawsuit accused two priests of sexual assault has been filed against the Diocese of Pittsburgh and the Holy Family Institute in Emsworth.
The lawsuit was filed by a Pittsburgh man who claimed Father Joseph Girdis and Father Larry Smith sexually assaulted him multiple times in the 1970s when he was 12-years-old. The victim was living at the Holy Family Institute at the time of the alleged assault.
Smith retired in 2015 and Girdis died in 2003.
Neither priest was named in the Attorney General's Grand Jury report released last year that exposed hundreds of clergy members accused of sexual assault.
