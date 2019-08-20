PITTSBURGH - People living in Brighton Heights say they're being overrun by rats.
One man said he catches them just about every half hour around the clock, and has captured over 32 since Saturday.
On 11 at 11, how people in the area are battling back and who they're trying to turn to for help with the problem.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local animal rescue group asking for public's help after dog found tied to post, shot to death
- Parent says kindergarten students at New Mexico school kept in cages while waiting for pickup
- 7th-grader donates $15,000 in livestock premiums to St. Jude Children's Hospital
- VIDEO: Family finds live frog in salad
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}