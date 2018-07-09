Production for Mr. Rogers movie will begin locally this fall

PITTSBURGH - Production for the movie based on the life of Mr. Rogers will start production in our area this fall.
According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Sony has confirmed that "You Are My Friend," with Tom Hanks portraying Fred Rogers, will be filmed in the Pittsburgh region.
Hanks was named in January as the star of the story about the children's television icon, who died in 2003.
The production will use hundreds of local crew members and talent, according to the Business Times.
"You Are My Friend" is scheduled be released in the fall of 2019.
