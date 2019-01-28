Proposed bill would make animal cruelty a federal felony

Two Florida congressmen introduced a bill that would make animal cruelty a felony under federal law.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, Rep. Ted Deutch, D-West Boca, and Rep. Vern Buchananon, R-Sarasota, introduced the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture, or (PACT) the bill last week.
PACT would make “crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating and impaling animals,” including sexual exploitation of animals and bestiality, a felony nationwide.
Those found guilty under the law would spend up to seven years in prison.
The Humane Society of the United States praised the bill saying it would close a loophole in the 2010 law. That law only applies to when a video was being produced.
The Orlando Sentinel also reports the bill contains exceptions for normal veterinary care, hunting, and conduct needed to protect life or property from serious threat caused by an animal.
