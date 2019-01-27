0 2 men killed in tragic incident on Parkway East identified

PITTSBURGH - Two men who were examining a disabled vehicle on the Parkway East on Saturday are dead after another car smashed into the scene, causing them to fall dozens of feet to a street below.

The Parkway East outbound lanes were shut down from Grant Street to the Forbes Avenue exit for hours. The crash was cleared and the outbound lanes reopened after 8 p.m.

PHOTOS: 2 men killed in tragic incident on Parkway East

State police said the driver of a disabled vehicle got out to assess the problem in the right lane on an elevated section of the parkway in Oakland around 4 p.m.

A second vehicle pulled up behind to help out, and that driver joined the first as they stood between the vehicles.

BREAKING—->State Police confirm two men are dead after multi-vehicle crash on the Parkway East. Details coming up on 11@11. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/e1bJsIfTM4 — Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) January 27, 2019

A third vehicle passing by then struck the second vehicle, either knocking the men over the barrier at the edge of the expressway or causing them to leap over it to dodge the crash, police said. Channel 11 could see the second vehicle had extensive damage to the rear and had been spun around, and the third vehicle had extensive damage to the front.

Landen Manning Jones, 39, of Pittsburgh and Jason Hubert Jackson, 34, also of Pittsburgh, then fell to Second Avenue, which runs below that portion of the parkway, where they were struck by a fourth vehicle, state police said.

The scene of this unfortunate incident is cleared with all roadways open. We appreciate the help from all involved, saddened by a family’s tragic loss and apologize for the inconvenience some had endure. — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) January 27, 2019

It was unknown if the men survived the initial fall.

A woman and child in the first vehicle were unhurt, police said. The drivers of the third and fourth vehicles were taken to hospitals, but it was not immediately clear if they were injured.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.