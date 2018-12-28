  • PSP handling numerous calls daily since taking over in E. Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - It's been nearly a month since Pennsylvania State Police started patrolling East Pittsburgh when the community's department disbanded.

    Since Dec. 1, state troopers have responded to incidents instead of local officers.

    Related Headlines

    We're finding out how it's going so far, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories