Antwon Rose remembered 6 months after police officer killed him

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Wednesday marks six months since an East Pittsburgh police officer took the life of Antwon Rose, 17, as he ran from a traffic stop.
Rose's death ignited weeks of protests in and around the city of Pittsburgh.
It also ultimately led to the disbandment of the East Pittsburgh Police Department, which is 12 miles from downtown.
But wounds in the community have still not fully healed, despite the time that has passed.
