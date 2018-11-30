EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The last day of patrol for East Pittsburgh police officers is Friday.
On Saturday, the department will be disbanded.
The future of the department has been in question since shortly after the shooting death of Antwon Rose in June.
The Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh Station, said troopers will be providing police services for East Pittsburgh Borough as of Dec. 1, 2018.
