Public Works supervisor suspended; other employees investigated for false time sheets

PITTSBURGH - Just last week, Channel 11 told you that a Pittsburgh Public Works employee was suspended without pay after hitting several cars with his plow truck.
On Wednesday, Target 11 has confirmed that another supervisor was also suspended in an unrelated incident and an investigation is under way into allegations of falsifying time sheets.
Target 11's Rick Earle is learning more about the situation that led to the supervisor's suspension for 11 News at 6.
A Public Works supervisor with the Second Division in Homewood received a five-day unpaid suspension for allowing workers to go to a retirement party while on city time. Workers who did not donate to the retirement party were told they had to stay and work.
TRENDING NOW:
The supervisor was allowed to return to work Wednesday after serving his suspension.
Several other employees at the Second Division are also under investigation for allegedly falsifying time sheets. Pittsburgh Chief Operations Officer Guy Costa says no decision has been made on discipline yet.
Costa also said that the plow truck driver remains on suspension and it’s up to Public Works Director Mike Gable to decide if that driver should be terminated.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}