City plow driver suspended for smashing up parked car

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh city plow driver has been suspended after he struck a car in Lawrenceville, doing heavy damage to the driver’s side, earlier this month.
The owner contacted Target 11 after discovering the damage while the car was parked on 54th Street.
Target 11 investigator Rick Earle eventually linked the crash to the plow truck. The driver said his salt spreader came loose and struck a car.
We're working to learn more about the driver's fate, including whether criminal charges may be possible, for 11 at 11.
