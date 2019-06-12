  • State officials warn of rabid cat found in Belle Vernon

    Updated:

    BELLE VERNON, Pa. - State health officials are warning of a rabid cat found in Belle Vernon.

    Officials said the animal was found along State Route 51 a few days ago in the Westmoreland County area.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    If you have a pet and think it might have come in contact with the cat, health authorities suggest talking to your veterinarian for advice.

    Officials urge anyone who may have come in contact with the animal to call the Westmoreland County State Health Center at 724-832-5315 during business hours or 1-877-PA-HEALTH after hours.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories