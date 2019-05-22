  • Range Resources pledges zero emissions in the future

    By: By Paul J. Gough – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    The region's largest natural gas driller has committed to a future with zero greenhouse gas emissions.

    Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC), which has $3.3 billion in annual revenue and local headquarters at Southpointe, announced the goal in Tuesday's release of its first-ever Corporate Sustainability Report. The report reviews its accomplishments over the past 10 years reducing greenhouse gas emissions and sets forth the ambitious zero-emissions target in a variety of big and small ways.

    "How can it be zero? How can it, frankly, be anything but zero" (as a goal) said Range Resources SVP Scott Roy. "Given the progress we've made (over the course of several years), we're confident we can get to that point."

