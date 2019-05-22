The region's largest natural gas driller has committed to a future with zero greenhouse gas emissions.
Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC), which has $3.3 billion in annual revenue and local headquarters at Southpointe, announced the goal in Tuesday's release of its first-ever Corporate Sustainability Report. The report reviews its accomplishments over the past 10 years reducing greenhouse gas emissions and sets forth the ambitious zero-emissions target in a variety of big and small ways.
"How can it be zero? How can it, frankly, be anything but zero" (as a goal) said Range Resources SVP Scott Roy. "Given the progress we've made (over the course of several years), we're confident we can get to that point."
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
