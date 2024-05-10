Community mourning loss of McCandless Fire Marshal Daniel Stack

Local

McCANDLESS, Pa. — A volunteer fire department in McCandless is mourning the loss of one of its members.

Daniel Stack was a member of Highland Volunteer Fire Department and the McCandless Fire Marshal. He was also a fire instructor and taught many classes at the fire academy.

The department took to its Facebook page to announce Stack’s passing, saying he was “loved throughout the town, county, state and everywhere in between.”

The post also said the department will share arrangements that become available. They also ask the community to keep Stack’s family in their prayers.

