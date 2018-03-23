  • Rare money sells for nearly $8 million at Baltimore auction

    BALTIMORE (AP) - Two rare $1,000 bills from the 1800s fetched $960,000 each at a Baltimore auction.

    Stack's Bowers Galleries' currency director Peter Treglia says the same person who bought one of those bills also bought a rare $500 bill from the same year for $900,000. Both of those pieces were from 1863. Treglia says the buyer wants to remain anonymous.

    Total sales from the Joel R. Anderson Collection at Thursday night's session topped $7.9 million - more than $800,000 above the galleries' highest predictions. Seven bills sold for more than half a million dollars each.

    The rare $1,000 bills featured founding father Robert Morris.

    A second installment of rare money from the same collection will be sold in August at an auction in Philadelphia, and two other installments will be sold at future events.

