It's been two years since New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed in the line of duty.
His family and friends continue fundraising for his memorial scholarship.
Recently, Channel 11 sat down with some of Shaw's close friends.
They knew Shaw long before he took the oath of honor. They said he had the heart of a warrior and he was a star athlete -- and finding out the news two years ago was one of the worst days they've been through.
Rahmael Holt was just found guilty of killing Shaw and was sentenced to death. It took jurors less than three hours to hand down that sentence.
