MT. LEBANON, Pa. - Repairs were completed early Thursday after two water main breaks Wednesday morning forced the closure of Mt. Lebanon High School.
The breaks were reported about 5 a.m. Wednesday along Cochran Road, which began to flood with water. Repairs lasted into Thursday morning after crews experienced complications, a spokesperson for Pennsylvania American Water said.
We're monitoring the traffic impact while the road is being patched
One of the breaks occurred in a 16-inch line at Cochran Road and Lebanon Avenue, the spokesperson said. The second break occurred in a 6-inch line at Cochran Road and Royce Avenue.
Mt. Lebanon High School officials said the school is open Thursday.
