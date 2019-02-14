13 arrested for ties to illegal gambling ring

After years of investigating, the state attorney general’s office is bringing down a long-time alleged illegal gambling operation.
Agents say the Iannelli Illegal Gambling Enterprise was operating a sports betting and lottery system throughout Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.
13 people charged from ALL over the area — mostly Westmoreland and Allegheny Counties — with running an illegal gambling operation for years, according to the AG’s Office... Agents call it the Iannelli Illegal Gambling Enterprise. More on this later today on #WPXI pic.twitter.com/DSMe30t1dM— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) February 14, 2019
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko was there as 13 suspects turned themselves into a judge to be arraigned on the corrupt organization charges.
We're learning how investigators believe they got away with this for so long and will have a live report on Channel 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man said he made $18K in 2016, yet received a $980K refund
- Former student diagnosed with rare cancer that killed classmate
- Measles outbreak has health officials urging Pennsylvanians to vaccinate
- VIDEO: You make better meal choices if you pick dessert first, study says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}