Republican party calls foul on Dems' voter registration giveaway at fair

The GOP says the offer of Pittsburgh Steelers memorabilia and a one-night stay at a western Pennsylvania resort violated the state Elections Code .
Fayette County Democratic chairman George Rattay says when his group learned it might not be legal to link the giveaway with voter registration it was expanded to let anyone sign up who stopped by their booth, then they canceled the giveaway altogether.
Rattay says the local party purchased the Steelers gear itself and the one-night stay was a private donation and not from the resort.
The county elections office says its solicitor is reviewing the matter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Jimmy Wopo identified as leader of violent street gang, according to investigators
- Hostess voluntarily recalls Cookies ‘n Creme Brownies due to egg allergen
- 'Daddy, I'm sorry': Son pleaded for mercy before dad allegedly slits throat
- WATCH: Amazing Video – Truck Swallowed Up by Sinkhole, Driver Rescued
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}