Car pulled from Ohio River in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Crews pulled a car from the Ohio River in Pittsburgh Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said River Rescue was standing by as McGann & Chester Towing retrieved a vehicle from just off the shoreline between Doerr Street and the Duquesne Light building.

Officials said the car was submerged, but was within 20 to 25 feet of the shoreline.

Channel 11 was there when the sedan was recovered from the river. Our crew saw the upside down car being pulled from the water.

Public Safety officials said the car was unoccupied and the plates were removed. It will be turned over to Pittsburgh police for further investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group