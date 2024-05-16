Steelers schedule for 2024 season released

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ schedule for the 2024 season has been released!

The Steelers will open the 2024 season in Atlanta against the Falcons. Their first home game will be played on Sunday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Games against AFC North divisional rivals the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are traditionally played twice per season, once at home and once away.

The Steelers play four prime-time games this year, and two of those will be shown on Channel 11!

Here is the Steelers 2024 schedule:

WEEK 1: Atlanta Falcons - Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

WEEK 2: Denver Broncos - Sunday, Sept. 15 at 4:25 p.m. at Empower Field in Denver

WEEK 3: Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium

WEEK 4: Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

WEEK 5: Dallas Cowboys - Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8:20 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium ON CHANNEL 11!

WEEK 6: Las Vegas Raiders - Sunday, Oct. 13 at 4:05 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

WEEK 7: New York Jets - Sunday, Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium ON CHANNEL 11!

WEEK 8: New York Giants - Monday, Oct. 28 at 8:15 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium

WEEK 9: BYE WEEK

WEEK 10: Washington Commanders - Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

WEEK 11: Baltimore Ravens - Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium

WEEK 12: Cleveland Browns - Thursday, Nov. 21 at 8:15 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland

WEEK 13: Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati

WEEK 14: Cleveland Browns - Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium

WEEK 15: Philadelphia Eagles - Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4:25 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

WEEK 16: Baltimore Ravens - Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4:30 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore

WEEK 17: Kansas City Chiefs - Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium

WEEK 18: Cincinnati Bengals - TIME AND DATE TBD

