Researchers: Virus likely caused 2018 cases of acute flaccid myelitis

Researchers at the University of Minnesota and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say a virus appears to be the cause of the polio-like illness that affected several local children last fall.
It caused paralyzing symptoms in some children, including a few from Pennsylvania.
The researchers said they found the virus in the spinal fluid of one of six Minnesota children who suffered from acute flaccid myelitis.
There were 228 confirmed AFM cases in 2018.
