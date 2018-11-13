  • Sixth confirmed case of AFM reported in our area

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - There's now a sixth confirmed case of acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, in our area, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.

    The Health Department said five of the patients are from Allegheny County and the sixth is from Washington County.

    A resident of Beaver County is suspected of having AFM but test results are still pending.

    Acute flaccid myelitis is a condition that affects the nervous system, specifically the area of the spinal cord called gray matter, according to the CDC. The condition causes weakness in the muscles and reflexes in the body.

    Causes for the majority of AFM cases have not been confirmed. However, the CDC said there are a variety of possible causes, such as viruses and environmental toxins.

    The following are symptoms of AFM:

    • Weakness and loss of muscle tone and reflexes in the arms or legs
    • Facial droop or weakness
    • Difficulty moving the eyes
    • Drooping eyelids
    • Difficulty swallowing
    • Slurred speech

