Residents having trouble finding who's responsible for potholes on street

Residents are having trouble finding who is responsible for a road littered with potholes.
The portion of Ingram Avenue causing problems for drivers sits between the City of Pittsburgh and Crafton Borough.
The line runs down the middle of the street.
One driver told Channel 11 the same pothole popped a tire on two of his family’s cars last month.
Another driver said she’s called 311 nearly every week for the last year but little has been done to fix the problem.
What could hold up a long term fix to the pothole plagued road, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
