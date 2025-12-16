Another case opened against Butler County mechanic accused of using customers’ vehicles as loaners

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local auto repair shop owner is facing more charges.

Channel 11 previously told you that Keith Smith, the owner of Oilology in Cranberry Township, is accused of loaning out customer cars to others.

Now, we’ve learned that Smith faces even more charges.

This customer says he took his truck to Oilology after it shut off unexpectedly.

Over the course of three months, police say the owner of the shop charged the customer for repairs without fixing the problem.

According to a criminal complaint, between July and September, Smith claimed to make repairs to one’s man truck, only for the truck to break down again.

Police say this happened four times before the man eventually brought the truck to another shop, where it was quickly repaired for good.

The criminal complaint says the second auto shop noted that much of the work Smith claimed to have completed, like a new fuel pump, was not done.

Police also say traffic cameras show the truck was used repeatedly while at Oilology, driven throughout Butler and Allegheny counties.

Smith now faces charges of deceptive business practices and theft by deception.

In all, police say the customer paid Smith $700 for the work.

Oilology is now listed as temporarily closed online.

