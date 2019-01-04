  • Residents left wondering after mayor doesn't show up to meetings for months

    Updated:

    MONESSEN, Pa. - Many residents in Monessen are left wondering, what’s going on with our city?

    For months, the mayor and another councilman haven’t shown up to meetings and rumors continue to spread as to why.

    Channel 11's Lindsay Ward is talking with one of the councilmen and residents to find out how the city is moving forward and what’s really happening, for Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories