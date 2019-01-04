Residents left wondering after mayor doesn't show up to meetings for months

MONESSEN, Pa. - Many residents in Monessen are left wondering, what’s going on with our city?
For months, the mayor and another councilman haven’t shown up to meetings and rumors continue to spread as to why.
Channel 11's Lindsay Ward is talking with one of the councilmen and residents to find out how the city is moving forward and what’s really happening, for Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Missing woman's bank card used in 2 different states today
- Therapist hospitalized after attack by patient at Western Psych
- McCandless police lieutenant to be suspended on allegations of sexual misconduct, sources say
- VIDEO: Steelers not renewing outside linebackers coach Joey Porter's contract
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}