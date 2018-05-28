Residents want something done about speeders on busy McKees Rocks road

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Residents in McKees Rocks are calling on police to handle speeders on one of the borough’s busiest roads.
The posted speed limit on Chartiers Avenue is 25 mph, but residents say vehicles rarely travel less than 40 mph, creating a dangerous situation.
Related Headlines
Channel 11’s Aaron Martin is learning about the change residents are calling for and how McKees Rocks police are responding -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
One resident showed Channel 11 News pictures of a hit-and-run crash in front of her house last weekend. She said it’s the fifth time a car has been hit on her block in less than three years.
STORY: You're more likely to be ticketed for speeding in these areas
TRENDING NOW:
- Video shows officer punching woman on beach; police launch probe
- 'Spider-Man' hero rescues baby dangling from Paris balcony
- Groomsmen make sure bride stays dry during rainy outdoor wedding
- VIDEO: Devastating flash flooding sweeps through city in Maryland
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}