0 You're more likely to be ticketed for speeding in these areas

PITTSBURGH - Speeding on roads is never a safe idea, but a Target 11 investigation reveals you're more likely to be ticketed in some areas than others. Target 11's Rick Earle went through all the speeding tickets issued in our area over the last two years and crunched the numbers to determine which areas are ticket hot spots.

"See that guy going? That's not 25 miles per hour. None of them are 25," said Muryl Byrge, a resident of Neville Island.

An intersection on Neville Island is one of the top speed traps in our area, with 675 tickets handed out at the intersection of Neville Road and First Street alone over two years.

Another hot spot in Allegheny County is along the Parkway East in Monroeville, where 655 tickets have been issued for speeding at Thompson Run Road. Nearly 500 tickets have been handed out on I-79 South near Sewickley.

Eighty-five-year-old Shirley Busato of Jeannette got her first speeding ticket ever in one of Westmoreland County's hottest ticket spots. At the bottom of the hill on College Avenue at O'Hara Street, there's a sharp drop in speed limit, and that's where Greensburg police sit and watch for speeders. Busato got an $80 ticket there, one of 161 issued by police in the last two years.

"I was slowing down. I got to 40. She says, 'Well, it's 35.' I said, 'Well you only gave me a second to drop down,'" said Busato.

Some drivers, like Busato, call those intersections "money makers" for police.

"Well, the one thing we find is a direct correlation: people involved in crashes, speed and safe distances following," said Trooper Steve Limani, with State Police in Greensburg.

Westmoreland County's hottest spots are on the Turnpike near the Irwin interchange, where 831 tickets were written; Route 22 in Derry Township at Carter Road, where 501 were written; and on Route 51 in Rostraver near Italian restaurant Caporella's, where there were 664 handed out.

"We definitely have some areas we study, and we find people are traveling a little bit faster on those roadways," said Limani.

In Washington County, the most speeding tickets were handed out on I-79 in North Strabane, where drivers got 600 tickets. There were 260 tickets given out on Washington Road in Peters Township, and 249 tickets on Park Avenue in North Franklin Township.

In Butler County, drivers on Route 422 in Muddy Creek Township got more than 380 tickets. Two hundred twenty tickets were handed out on Pittsburgh Road in Penn Township, and 273 on Route 28N in Buffalo Township.

"One hundred percent we are focused on people's safety, so speed unfortunately is a direct correlation when it comes to crashes, so we are going to be making sure we are enforcing speed violations, and I would suggest that you drive a little bit slower," said Limani.

