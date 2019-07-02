PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood.
Police said the shooting was reported in the 2100 block of Rhine Street just before 5 p.m.
Officers said they found a man shot in the head inside an apartment building. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Channel 11's crew at the scene found a large number of police officers and investigators Tuesday afternoon.
