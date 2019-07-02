  • Police investigating shooting in Spring Hill neighborhood

    By: Bradford Arick

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood.

    Police said the shooting was reported in the 2100 block of Rhine Street just before 5 p.m.

    Officers said they found a man shot in the head inside an apartment building. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

    Channel 11's crew at the scene found a large number of police officers and investigators Tuesday afternoon.

