An investment group led by Tuffy Shallenberger has bought the land under Highmark Stadium from the ownership of Station Square.
The $8 million transaction by Shallenberger Properties LLC puts the stadium, the home of his Pittsburgh Riverhounds soccer team, under his full ownership, a deal he expects to give him greater flexility for future upgrades.
The deal closed recently, according to county records, and comes on the heels of a $1 million grant from Pennsylvania through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital program, funding that's expected to help expand the facility from 5,000 seats to 5,500.
