  • Riverhounds ownership buys land under stadium at Station Square

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    An investment group led by Tuffy Shallenberger has bought the land under Highmark Stadium from the ownership of Station Square.

    The $8 million transaction by Shallenberger Properties LLC puts the stadium, the home of his Pittsburgh Riverhounds soccer team, under his full ownership, a deal he expects to give him greater flexility for future upgrades.

    Related Headlines

    The deal closed recently, according to county records, and comes on the heels of a $1 million grant from Pennsylvania through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital program, funding that's expected to help expand the facility from 5,000 seats to 5,500.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories