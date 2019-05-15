Pittsburgh's River Casino has been fined $90,000 for multiple underage gambling violations, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
The fine stemmed from seven incidents, including one where a 17-year-old girl is alleged to have gained access and wagered on slot machines, according to the PGCB.
The six other incidents involved 20-year-olds who played table games, the PGCB said. They were also served alcohol.
The fine is levied against Holdings Acquisitions, Co., LP.
